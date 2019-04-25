Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019: Becky G & More Stars Wow On The Red Carpet

The Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally here & it’s the perfect opportunity for the industry’s biggest & brightest stars to show off their best red carpet looks.

From Bad Bunny to Jennifer Lopez, the biggest names in music have never failed to make an impressive red carpet appearance at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. And this year the outfits were exceptionally good. One of our favorite looks was worn by Becky G, who stunned in a gorgeous pink dress. Greice Santo also looked fabulous at the ceremony, which took place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on April 25. Marjorie de Sousa also slayed with her black dress with a plunge.

In previous years, artists attending the Billboard Latin Music Awards have rocked memorable outfits, bringing their fashion A-game to one of the industry’s biggest nights. Who could forget the jaw-dropping Julien MacDonald dress that J.Lo rocked at the ceremony in 2017? Yes, the one that looked like a lacy, black spiderweb, which had cut-outs that showed off her fabulous curves, but protected her modesty all at the same time. She completed the sophisticated look by pulling her hair back into a chic ponytail. Jennifer kept her makeup simple and elegant, so that her dress could do all the talking.

Or, do you remember last year’s red carpet, when Bad Bunny arrived in a purple suit, with matching lavender glasses? In 2014, Colombian beauty, Shakira wore a shimmery, figure-hugging dress, with lace panels on the side, which showed off her Coca-Cola bottle shape. Her look was a far cry from the black pants and see-through top that she wore to the event in 2006. Then just 31, she scooped her brunette hair into a half up do. Similarly, Alicia Keys looked smart but casual at the 2004 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The “Falling” singer wore black pants with tassels and a shimmery green top.

Meanwhile, in 2017 Eva Longoria, now 44, looked glamorous in an ivory suit with a plunging neckline that virtually touched her navel. We’ll just have to wait and see if any of the 2019 outfits will be as memorable in years to come!