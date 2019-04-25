Bella Thorne flaunted her fabulous figure in a skintight little black dress at the ‘JT LeRoy’ movie premiere in LA on April 24, and the actress even put her unshaven legs on full display.

Bella Thorne, 21, never disappoints when it comes to her red carpet looks, and the actress is constantly surprising us with her style. She did just that when she attended the JT LeRoy movie premiere at ArcLight Cinemas in LA on Wednesday, April 24, wearing a skin-tight black, one-shoulder Dsquared2 mini dress. Bella opted to go completely braless under the thin, sheer LBD, showing off her bare breasts and her nipple ring, which was pronounced through the top. The dress was super short and had a slit on one side, showing off her long lean legs, making them the center of attention, and they certainly were, as Bella proudly flaunted her hairy, unshaven legs. Bella accessorized with an Emm Kuo NY purse, a pair of strappy black sky-high Dsquared2 pumps, and tons of Swarvoski jewels. Both of her wrists were covered in diamond bracelets, as her neck was also layered with diamond layered choker necklaces, and her ears adorned with massive diamond heart-shaped drop earrings.

Aside from Bella’s outfit, her glam was on point as she opted for a neutral makeup look, adding a light pink matte lip, and a bold teal eyeliner and voluminous teal lashes. The biggest attraction of Bella’s look, though, was without a doubt her unshaven legs. Bella has been quite open about not shaving in the past and has posted her hairy armpits and legs to social media multiple times. Back in 2016, a Twitter user wrote to Bella, “but wtf SHAVE YOUR LEGS,” and Bella responded with a few different photos of her hairy legs writing, “HAHAHHA NEVER.”

Also in attendance at the movie premiere was the gorgeous Kristen Stewart, 29, who opted to wear her usual look — a fitted suit. For this occasion she opted to wear a gorgeous Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2019 suit featuring a fitted blazer with leather paneled shoulders and a tri-colored patch on one side. Under the blazer she rocked a distressed white t-shirt, tucked into the high-waisted shiny black cropped trousers, which were a bit looser. Kristen accessorized with silver layered necklaces, black patent leather Dr. Martens combat boots, and an extremely dark black smokey eye.

Bella looked gorgeous in this LBD and it’s actually respectable that she chooses to show off her au naturel legs, which she hasn’t been doing a lot lately. Instead, she’s been opting for more bold ensembles, especially monochromatic red. Bella headed to the grand opening of the Moxy Hotel Chelsea in NYC on Tuesday, April 9, when she donned a bright red John Paul Ataker Spring Summer 2019 suit with her satin Tamara Mellon platform pumps.