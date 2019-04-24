Laura Janke: 5 Things About USC Coach Who Will Plead Guilty To Creating Fake Athletic Profile For Olivia Jade

Laura Janke — a former USC coach who allegedly helped Lori Loughlin’s daughter and more students get into high profile universities as part of the recent college scandal — will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Laura Janke, 36, agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, the US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts announced Tuesday, April 23. Janke, allegedly helped William “Rick” Singer (the accused mastermind behind the scheme) create “falsified profiles” for wealthy parents in order to get their kids into high profile universities as recruits in exchange for bribes and other forms of fraud. Here’s five fast fact about Laura Janke.

1. Janke is a Los Angeles, CA native. — At the time the college scandal broke in March 2019, she resided in North Hollywood, CA. Janke attended California State University Fullerton, where she played soccer for the Titans. Janke was a record-setting goalkeeper and four-year letter winner, before she served as a graduate assistant coach for two seasons, according to her Titans profile. She assisted the soccer team while she was working to complete her master’s degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in fitness and health promotion.

2. Janke held previous coaching jobs before working at USC. — She held the head coach position for varsity soccer at Louisville High School in Woodland Hills, CA, according to the the school’s website, which also includes a photo of Janke. She served as head coach for the 2015-2016 season.

3. What was Janke’s role in the college scandal? — Prosecutors allege that Janke created multiple fake athletic student profiles. She allegedly created a profile for the daughter of Toby MacFarlane, a former senior executive at a title insurance company, which called his daughter a “US Club Soccer All American,” prosecutors say. MacFarlane’s daughter graduated from USC in 2018 without ever playing at the school, authorities say. In 2017, Singer instructed Janke to create a profile for the youngest daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, Olivia Jade, authorities say. Prosecutors add that Janke agreed to create the profile which admitted Olivia as a competitive rower crew recruit, although she never played the sport.

4. What happens if Janke is found guilty? — The former coach faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, three years of supervised release, a massive fine, and restitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office states, if she is found guilty.

5. Janke has agreed to cooperate with authorities. — This means, she will testify at others’ trials, if asked, according to authorities. Janke was charged alongside 48 others, including actress Felicity Huffman.