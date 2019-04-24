Catelynn Lowell: How Husband, Tyler Is Helping Her Avoid Postpartum Depression After Vaeda

Tyler Baltierra is ‘superdad’! The ‘Teen Mom’ star has been very protective of Catelynn Lowell after welcoming daughter, Vaeda on Feb. 21! He’s been helping her stay positive after her struggles with mental health.

Tyler Baltierra, 27, is one supportive husband. He’s been by Catelynn Lowell‘s side every step of the way after welcoming their third child together, daughter Vaeda Luma on February 21. Although Catelynn, 27, has previously struggled with postpartum depression, she’s doing “really well right now,” a Teen Mom insider tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. Catelynn suffered from a severe case of postpartum depression after welcoming daughter Novalee Reign in 2015. She spent a month in an Arizona treatment facility for postpartum and anxiety in 2016. In November 2017, she checked into rehab after experiencing suicidal thoughts. And, just over two weeks after leaving, Catelynn shared that she was going back to treatment. Catelynn and Tyler revealed that she suffered a miscarriage during an episode of Teen Mom OG in February 2018.

“After what she went through after having Nova, with postpartum depression, she had a lot of fear that it might happen again,” the insider explains. “But, she seems to be coping so much better this time. Everyone around her is watching closely and trying to be really proactive when it comes to helping her stay in a good place. Tyler’s been extra protective of her.”

The source goes on to explain how Tyler is doing everything he can to make sure Catelynn is in good health. “He’s determined to help her avoid postpartum depression this time,” the insider reveals. “He’s so tuned in to what’s going on with her and has been doing everything he can to make sure she’s in a good space emotionally and not getting too overwhelmed.” The source adds that while Catelynn is focused on motherhood, she is also making sure “self-care” is in her routine so she can remain in good mental health.

“Tyler is a total super-dad,” the insider continues. “He’s so hands on with the girls [Nova and Vaeda].” Tyler and Catelynn welcomed their first child, Carly, in the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009, and later placed her for adoption before welcoming Novalee in 2015. “He has no problem taking over so she can take a nice bath or go get her nails done,” the source says. “And, just recently she even got all glammed up for a night out with her girlfriends and Tyler stayed home with the girls on daddy duty. He’s so sweet and caring and he loves her so much.” — HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for both Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra and did not receive an immediate reply.