Tiny Harris just flaunted what may be her sexiest look yet on Instagram: bombshell blonde waves and a skintight, black gown.

Sorry, but who is this absolute vision?? Tameka “Tiny” Harris ditched her fire engine red locks that she’s rocked for several weeks, much to the surprise of her fans, for a much tamer ‘do. The Xscape singer, 43, now has glamorous, ombre waves! Tiny’s hair transitions from a rich, dark brown into golden blonde. As she put it herself on Instagram, the hair is giving her “grown woman vibes.” Switching from bright red to subtle bombshell blonde means switching up her makeup game, too. Tiny went with raspberry lipstick, subtle contouring, dramatic eyeliner, and plush lashes to complement her new hair color.

Then, there’s her amazing dress. Tiny is wearing a velvet, curve-hugging gown with a plunging neckline in her new pics. It’s very Morticia Addams. Her body looks amazing! Tiny actually revealed her secrets for looking that bangin’ in a recent, EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. When Tiny stopped by the office, we obviously had to ask how we could achieve her enviable look. Her reply? Eat everything in moderation, and try not to eat out so much. While she already gets a killer workout chasing around her three-year-old daughter, Heiress, she said that she’s ready to kick things up a notch with summer around the corner.

“I do plan on working out a lot, because I wanna be summertime fine,” she said. “I was boxing, and I do want to get back into boxing [again] and working out more. — That’s the plan.” Her love for boxing has been well documented on social media. She works with celeb trainer Kory Phillips, who always pushes her to be a badass boxer. She loves hitting the gym with her friends, too! “I’ve done this before, and I showed myself that I could do it. So, I know later, if I ever want to do it again, I could do it,” Tiny said.

Tiny’s husband, T.I., is obviously going to love her new look. He drools over her pics all the time. When someone dared to say something negative about how she looked in one of his Instagram posts, he went HAM in the comments. She’s his #1!