Teresa Giudice Defends Her Silence On Family Separation Policy While Pleading For Joe To Stay In U.S.

Teresa Giudice pleaded fans to sign a petition against Joe’s impending deportation, but a fan asked where ‘this energy’ was when Donald Trump toughened immigration laws.

Joe Giudice’s deportation appeal was denied, and wife Teresa Giudice, 46, is trying to keep him in New Jersey by promoting an online petition — directed at President Donald Trump, 72, himself. “Please help our family by signing this petition, the bond & closeness I have with my father I hope & pray my girls have with Joe. Love to you all,” Teresa posted to her Instagram on April 24, along with a family photo of her, Joe and their four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. Given the current political climate, this angered some Instagram users — one of whom Teresa even responded to.

“Where was this energy for the Mexican families that trump (who you supported) separated? Not only your family matters, Teresa,” the fan commented under Teresa’s petition post, reminding The Real Housewives of New Jersey star that she was a vocal supporter of the GOP leader — who cancelled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, among other measures — during the 2016 presidential election. Teresa replied, “I never said that all families matter. ❤” It appears that the Bravo star meant to put a comma after “that.”

Joe and Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia, was actually the one who created the online petition for change.org on April 24. “My father, Joe Giudice, came to the United States when he was an infant, one year after his birth, he has resided in New Jersey his entire life,” Gia wrote on the petition page. She added among the long message, “He was found guilty of NON Violent offenses and served his time complying with all prison guidelines and procedures. My mother and father have fought tirelessly to pay back every single penny of restitution to court deemed they owe.” Joe just finished a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud charges on March 14, and was taken into custody of ICE afterwards.

The petition now has over 42,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. The Board of Immigration Appeals turned down Joe’s appeal to not be deported to his native Italy, which he filed in Nov. 2018. The decision was made on April 6, but was revealed to the public on April 18.