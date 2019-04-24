‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador ‘Relieved’ Divorce Is Officially Behind Her — ‘She’s Totally Moved On’

Shannon Beador is ‘so happy’ after settling her divorce with ex-husband David on April 24, and is even reveling in compliments about how ‘amazing’ she looks following a 40-pound weight loss.

Shannon Beador, 55, is officially a single woman as of April 24, the day her and David Beador’s 17-year marriage was terminated in court. “Shannon is so relieved that her divorce from David is officially finalized and they’ve come to a settlement,” a source close to the Bravo star EXCLUSIVELY confirms to HollywoodLife. We’ve seen Shannon try to repair their marriage on The Real Housewives of Orange County after David confessed to having an affair, and so our source adds, “David put her through so much and she just wants a fresh start and today was truly that.” Shannon announced the split in Oct. 2017, and filed for divorce in December of that year.

“She’s so happy that it’s over. She is really more ready than ever to start this next chapter in her life as a single mom,” our source continues. Shannon shares three daughters with David: Sophie, 16, and twins Adeline and Stella, 14. But that doesn’t mean she intends to take that “single” title too literally! “She’s been busy dating,” our source tells us, but it’s “nothing serious.” Shannon has been linked to Rick Stanely, a Comcast Spotlight executive, since February. But whatever changes Shannon will face as a divorcee, she’s ready for them. “She’s really ready and has totally moved on and is looking at this as positively as possible and a fresh start,” our source adds. “It was really hard, but she’s just so thankful that it’s all finally come to a close.”

But Shannon hasn’t left her other longtime love: RHOC. The ladies of OC are in the middle of filming for Season 14, and Shannon is “having fun filming and she’s feeling good in her own skin,” our source reveals. “Everyone’s telling her how amazing she looks. She’s doing great.” The reality television star previously gained 40 pounds from stress eating, which she revealed on RHOC in 2017. Shannon has since dropped all that weight, which she revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Feb. 4. Shannon credited the major weight loss to her diet: “I’m working out but it’s 90 percent food!” It’s a new era for this Bravo icon.