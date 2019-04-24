Selena Gomez Confesses She Wants Someone To ‘Love’ Her For The Person She Is, Not Her Looks

She may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but Selena Gomez just wants to find someone who will see her true colors, according to a deep, new interview.

Selena Gomez, 26, wants the world to know that she has much more to offer than her looks. The “Wolves” singer was the first star to sit down with Coach for their new podcast series, Dream It Real, and the pop star kept it very real indeed. “I don’t really appreciate people judging me on my looks or anything like that,” she said in the interview. “I just think that the world today, with so much exposure to everything, it’s great to dress up and to feel beautiful and to do those things. I’m flattered when maybe guys are like, ‘You’re pretty.’ I am, but it’s just—I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am. That’s just what’s important to me, you know?”

The chat marked Sel’s first big interview of 2019, and it was incredibly eye-opening through and through. The singer went on to explain that the world only sees her public persona, but don’t really know her “heart.” “I always say this and maybe I repeated it too much, but I don’t really think people know my heart because I think that sometimes people may think that I politically say the right thing or I’m safe or I’ve been trained to speak this way. I don’t know how to be trained, like how on earth would someone be training me to speak things?”the pop star questioned.

The singer also addressed the burning question all fans have been asking: what’s the deal with her new album? Well, Selena dished new details of the forthcoming record! “There will be no collaborations on it,” she revealed. “Working on this new record, I just wanted it to be me, all me. Every song is a story I’ve experienced. To that point, I think there’s no one who’s going to tell my story better than myself. I just really wanted to kind of just live with my story a bit and create it into something that means a lot to me.” Selena’s record is expected to arrived later in 2019.

The sweetest part of the podcast episode came when Sel delivered a heartfelt message for her fans. “You’re enough. You’re absolutely enough. And if you deal with things that are really difficult like family issues, or anxiety, depression or substance issues, I just think that you’re never too far gone. I really believe that.” *Tears*

The new podcast series from Coach is also set to feature Michael B. Jordan, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, actor and songwriter Ben Platt, and Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. The show will be premiering weekly on Spotify right here.