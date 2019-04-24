Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Rocks Stylish Head-To-Toe Neon Yellow Outfit In Mumbai — Pics

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai on April 24 for her brother’s wedding, when she opted to wear a full neon yellow ensemble featuring tight trousers and a mesh top.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, looked fabulous on April 24, when she opted to try spring’s hottest trend — neon. The recently married actress, headed to Mumbai, India, for her brother, Siddharth Chopra’s, wedding. Priyanka rocked a full electric yellow ensemble featuring super high-waisted skinny leg trousers, which cinched in her tiny waist and hugged her toned legs. Tucked into her fitted pants was a long-sleeve mesh knit polo shirt, that was completely sheer, showing off a white bralette underneath. The top, which she rolled up the sleeves on, had a plunging v-neck collar with no buttons, allowing for some skin to show through, but not too much. She paired the look with a cool pair of pointy-toed white leather, chunky heeled booties, massive gold hoop earrings, and royal blue, oversized round sunglasses. Priyanka just endured an extra long flight, which explains why her hair was thrown up in a messy bun, while she had no makeup on except for a cranberry lip and a perfect cranberry manicure.

Lately, Priyanka has been such a trendsetter and has followed along with all of the recent spring trends. She stepped out in New York City on Monday, April 15, when she threw on a casual but chic ensemble. She donned a simple, crisp white, high-neck crop top which she paired with high-waisted, true blue skinny leg jeans. The outfit showed off a lot of her bare, toned belly, which, to our surprise, was decorated with a silver belly ring. On top of her outfit, she threw on a long oversized Bottega Veneta Wool Coat with a burnt orange plaid pattern. She topped the look off with a pair of pointy toed Kalda Brown Island Twisted Heel Snake Effect Leather Boots, a quilted black Versace Icon Dual Carry Bag, and a cool pair of round Westward Leaning Eclipse 03 sunglasses.

The gorgeous star also tried the blazer trend when she was hanging out with Mandy Kaling, 37, in New York City on Sunday, April 7. Priyanka opted to wear a $130 bright orange Mango Double Breasted Blazer, which she chose to leave unbuttoned with a high-neck white t-shirt underneath. She tucked the tee into a pair of super high-waisted, light wash cropped flare jeans, adding a pair of Stuart Weitzman Wanessa Boots in Leopard, red cat-eye sunglasses, and an oversized black leather tote bag.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as she arrived in Mumbai, India on April 24, when she opted to wear a head-to-toe neon yellow ensemble.
Neon is the hottest trend that the celeb set just can’t get enough of. Hailey Baldwin, 22, seriously loves the neon trend and has been spotted wearing it on multiple occasions as of late. From her neon green Acne Studios Two-Button Blazer in Fluo to her $950 neon green Balenciaga Square Knife Pumps, she always manages to add a pop of color to her look.