‘Porsha’s Having A Baby’: Porsha Storms Out After Her Family Complains About Helping With Pilar

In a new sneak peek at Porsha Williams’ very own Bravo spinoff, she freaks out after her family says they want her to take on most of the responsibility of raising Baby PJ once she’s born.

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are gearing up for Porsha Williams‘ upcoming three-episode special, Porsha’s Having A Baby! And HollywoodLife has obtained an EXCLUSIVE clip from the show, featuring the 37-year-old reality star and her fiancé Dennis McKinley. In the two-minute teaser, the engaged couple sits around the kitchen table while joined by their moms, Diane and Gina, and Porsha’s younger sister, Lauren Williams. The Bravo star and her husband-to-be, who welcomed their daughter Pilar Jhena on March 22, discuss arrangements for a caretaker ahead of PJ’s birth in the never-before-seen clip.

“I am on maternity leave for three months, I don’t understand why you only want me to have daytime help for three weeks,” Porsha whines to her sister, Lauren, who responds, “Because you need to bond with the baby.” But the mom-to-be isn’t having it and hilariously claps back at her sister, “I am going to bond with her! You can’t get no more bonded than my nipple in her mouth!”

Lauren tries reasoning with Porsha and says, “But if you have people here full-time, you won’t.” Pointing to her mom, Porsha explains, “They got cooking and cleaning to do,” and Diane agrees with Porsha, telling Lauren, “That’s what our real purpose is, is to be a maid, not to be a nanny.”

“Yes, y’all need to be washing the baby clothes,” Porsha says and then points to herself and Dennis, adding, “Washing our clothes. I can’t do nothing.” Dennis remains quiet while sitting among the table full of women, hanging his head. Porsha looks over at Dennis, who tries to appease the mother of his baby and shows off a wide grin. However, Porsha isn’t fooled and claps back, “You’re not helping!”

Trying to get a word in, Dennis explains, “Listen, we don’t need a night nurse.” But his opinion falls on deaf ears and only upsets Porsha further. She gives him the side eye and responds, “You done turned on me with the night nurse?”

“It’s just part of the process,” Dennis responds as Porsha’s jaw falls to the floor in disbelief. Gesturing to Diane and Gina, Lauren tells Porsha, “You don’t need them all day long, every day for those three months.”

“They belong to me!” Porsha proclaims. “They have expressed that they want to be there with the baby!” But Lauren interjects, “Intermittently.”

Dennis’ mom, Gina, agrees with Lauren, saying: “Yes, intermittently because I’ve got to work.” Well, that was enough to make Porsha’s head spin as she turns her frustration towards her future mother-in-law, saying, “[Dennis] said he was going to clear your schedule off.”

Gina is clearly taken aback and halts the entire discussion. She slams her hand down repeatedly on the table and says, “Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. You trying to say I can’t go to work?” she asks Dennis. The tension could be cut with a knife at this point and things only get more awkward as the camera points to Dennis, who is pretending to ignore the question while sipping out of a red plastic cup.

But as RHOA fans know, Porsha wasn’t about to let that one slide! She slaps the cup out of his mouth and interrogates Dennis: “Didn’t you say that?”

At this point, the clip cuts to a confessional with the engaged couple where Porsha proclaims, “Dennis is definitely a mama’s boy.”

“What?!” Dennis exclaims, and Porsha affirms, “I feel like Mama Gina really hasn’t, you know, cut the cord yet.”

Porsha’s Having A Baby premieres on Sunday, April 28, on Bravo!