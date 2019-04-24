‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Reveals When She’ll Finally Debut Baby Pilar’s Face: She’s ‘A Real Life Angel’

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star and new mom, Porsha Williams, has a plan on exactly when she’ll finally show her one-month-old daughter, Pilar’s full face to the public, and she told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Porsha Williams, 37, is enjoying every moment of becoming a mama and she’s almost ready to share her adorable little girl’s face to the world! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who gave birth to her one-month-old daughter, Pilar (PJ), on Mar. 22, has been sharing little glimpses of the tot to her social media, but she has yet to share her full face. Luckily, her upcoming Bravo three-episode spinoff special, Porsha’s Having a Baby, is about to change that. The reality beauty opened up about what we can expect in the new special and how she’s handling motherhood, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“The spinoff is Posha’s Having A Baby and it follows my third trimester of pregnancy until baby PJ is born so as you can expect I am super pregnant and my fiance’ and I are moving in together and it’s just about the family dynamic changing for us, preparing for baby, we have my mother, my soon to be mother-in-law, his mom, who’s also going to be on the show, my sister Lauren and some other friends along the way as well,” Porsha told us. “It’s just a super fun documentary basically because they really got every detail of those last moments before I became a mom for the first time.”

She went on to reveal that the moment baby PJ, who she shares with fiance Dennis McKinley, is born in the special is the moment everyone will get to see her face for the first time, just like she did. “If anybody knows me they know that I wanted to post her picture the day she was born, but we definitely wanted to surprise everybody and let everybody enjoy the whole experience, so we’re going to show her on the last episode,” she explained. “You’ll see her as soon as she comes out and then you’ll also see me bring her home for the first time.”

Porsha is so excited about PJ’s big reveal and so smitten with her tiny love, that she is even planning a watch party for the final episode. “When I saw PJ I was like, ‘Oh my god it’s a real life angel,’ and of course I wanted to share that with the world. It’s been so hard,” she admitted. “Every cute picture, every smile, every grin, every frowny face — I want to post it! It’s been super hard not to post her. So I decided for her big debut on the show, I’m going to have a watch party at the house and invite some of the girls from Housewives over. They’ll be there and friends and family and we’re going to have a watch party for when she is shown to the world!”

When we asked Porsha how motherhood has changed her the most, she didn’t hesitate with her answer. “I would have to say what my fiance’ says all of the time,” she began. “He’s like, the patience that you have now is incredible. You have to be so patient to be a mom. You are on that baby’s schedule and everything takes time, love and patience, so I feel like overall in all of our relationships, I’ve probably become more patient.”

Porsha’s Having a Baby and the countdown to baby Pilar’s big reveal starts on Bravo on Apr. 28!