Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey got all dressed up for a fun night out! The two stuck together while they’re on the outs with reality television co-star NeNe Leakes!

Porsha Williams, 37, and Cynthia Bailey, 52, are sticking together! Their friend Tanya Sam, 40, who has appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta with the others as a “friend of the Housewives,” posted an Instagram with Porsha and Cynthia amid their fights with reality television co-star NeNe Leakes, 51. Tanya’s caption read, “Clique #Alliance” and “#LoveAndLight.” The pic, posted on April 23, showed all three women dressed up and absolutely gorgeous! Cynthia took a break from one-month-old baby Pilar to enjoy what looked like a fun night out with friends.

Viewers saw both Porsha and Cynthia get into fights with NeNe on this most recent season of Real Housewives of Atlanta – Porsha claimed she saw Nene “assaulting people on camera” and said “I’m scared, get me out of here.” Cynthia, on the other hand, invited friend Kenya Moore, 48, to her wine launch, which caused NeNe to get mad at her.

Cynthia described EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife how she felt approaching NeNe at the RHOA reunion taping. “I really felt like at the reunion I was going into the lion’s den,” Cynthia said. “I kind of knew how she [NeNe] was going to react to it. I knew what I was in for. I didn’t know how they [the cast] felt. I honestly didn’t know what they thought and I was very happy to see that they all received me with love and they had their own issues with her that had nothing to do with me. I am so exhausted about talking about this. I am so about positive affirmation, supporting women, lifting women up. This is such an incredible time for women.”

“I’m always going to love Nene,” Cynthia continued. “I think Nene is great for the show. I still think she’s great and we don’t have to be friends and that’s OK.” Clearly, both Cynthia and Porsha have other friends and are doing just fine without NeNe. We hope the women had fun on their night out together!