Offset Links Up With DJ Snake, Gucci Mane & More For Epic, Rap Superstar Collab Track ‘Enzo’

‘Enzo’ has arrived. All of hip-hop’s heavy-weights hopped on one track & fans are loving the star-studded smash!

Five of of hip-hop’s hottest artists on one track? Yes please. That’s exactly what happened on April 24 when Offset, DJ Snake, Gucci Mane, Sheck Wes, and 21 Savage all hopped on a song together. After “Enzo” hit streaming services, fans lost it over the collab. “It’s fire🔥🔥🔥” one fan confirmed after listening to the track. “Huge!🔥” another wrote of the track.

The song came as a welcome surprise, especially for fans who may have missed out on DJ Snake’s live sets at both weekends of Coachella. This is hardly the first time that DJ has put together a super collab track. He released “Taki Taki” in fall of 2018 with Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Latin hit-maker Ozuna.

Meanwhile, Offset is still basking in the success of his newest music video for “Clout,” released with his wifey Cardi. The two lovebirds teamed up to release the super steamy visual and it was chock full of PDA. The clip arrived two months after the hard-hitting track debuted in February of 2019. While it opened with offset rapping solo, by the end, Cardi hopped on Offset’s lap and gave him an intimate lap dance!

Listen to the new collab from the super group of A-list artists above! These guys laid down some serious bars with this one.