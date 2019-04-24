Nikki Bella Gushes Over Artem Chigvintsev As John Cena Moves On — He’s An ‘Amazing Lover’

Nikki Bella opened up about her casual but passionate relationship with Artem Chigvintsev in the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, and she couldn’t help but praise his strengths as a man and lover.

Nikki Bella, 35, proved she’s slowly but surely moving on from her breakup with ex John Cena, 42, on Apr. 24, when she lovingly talked about the new love in her life: Artem Chigvintsev! The wrestler gushed about her former Dancing with the Stars pro partner in the latest episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast, which she co-hosts with her twin sister, Brie Bella, and she admitted that although they’re not in a committed relationship, she’s enjoying what they have together, and sees him as an incredible man.

“He’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing lover,” she said about 36-year-old Artem on the episode. “He does work around the house.” She also commented on his fit body and admitted she thinks he has “great legs”. “I had to borrow sweatpants one time, I almost lit them on fire I was so embarrassed,” she said. “They were baggy on him and on me it looked like skinny jeans. I was like, ‘What the F?’ This is not cool. And can you imagine when I’m on top? That I’m gonna save that for a whole other episode. Thighs galore, girl.” Brie then asked Nikki if Artem was officially her boyfriend. “No…Because I’m not ready,” she answered.

Nikki not being ready may have to do with her split from her ex John, who she parted ways with last summer after six years together. The former lovebirds were engaged but after they broke off the engagement in the spring of 2018 and still couldn’t make things work, they decided to move on. Nikki started dating Artem around Dec. while John was seen on a date with Vancouver engineer Shay Shariatzadeh. It will be interesting to see where things go for Nikki and Artem from here, but from the sounds of the latest podcast episode, she certainly seems smitten!