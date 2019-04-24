Madonna Packs On The PDA With Latin Superstar Maluma In New ‘Medellin’ Music Video

Madonna & Maluma are unstoppable! Fresh off the heels of their new single, they dropped a striking video for the track & it’s not at all what fans expected.

Madonna, 60, and Maluma, 25, may come from very different musical backgrounds, but together, they’re a forced to be reckoned with. The two artists dropped the video for their hot new single “Medellin” on April 24, and they’re on fire in the joint clip! The visual shows both artists hitting the dance floor together in vintage-inspired black and white outfits, but Madonna’s had an extra interesting spin. The pop singer donned a red eyepatch throughout the course of the music video. The songstress later changed into an elaborate wedding gown, giving off some major “Like A Virgin” vibes. At one point, both stars hit the sheets and can be seen cuddling and kissing each other’s foreheads. Then, Madonna literally licked Maluma’s toe. Yep – you heard that right! The bizarre clip held no shortage of surprises and yet, fans are here for it. “She’s been up and down and all around, and she’s doing so much more than surviving. She’s thriving, releasing bold music and licking the sexiest man alive’s toes. I love this woman,” one fan raved.

Get ready, because Madonna and the Latin superstar plan on making their worldwide television premiere performance of their brand-new track at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! The shows takes place on May 1, and there’s no doubt these two will bring their big-time energy to the stage.The new track is just a taste of Madonna’s forthcoming album, Madame X, which she announced earlier this month.

On the day they premiered the audio for the track, Madonna revealed how they linked up in the first place. “I met him backstage at the (MTV) Video Music Awards and he was very sweet. The next day sent me flowers and said what a great honor it was to meet me.Then I heard from his man get that he wanted to collaborate with me so I told that to Mirwais so Mirwais and I start listening to his music more closely and like all the reggae-tone that he does. Let’s do something slightly different but still has a connection to the music he makes and is still connected to Madame X. We started working on music and he started commenting and adding things and eventually we got into a studio together. He’s so great to work with,” she gushed. Watch Madonna’s wild, new toe-licking video above!