Kenya Moore ‘Excited’ To Be Returning To ‘RHOA’ As NeNe Leakes Becomes ‘Nervous’ About Show’s Future

Never count out Kenya Moore when it comes to ‘RHOA.’ Despite missing season 11, she’s planning on getting her peach back and returning to the show as so many of her cast mates want her back.

Kenya Moore popping up in the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 11 finale was a beacon of things to come. Not only was the 48-year-old welcomed back by most of her former cast-mates at a party thrown by Cynthia Bailey, her presence also caused NeNe Leakes to lose it and think Cynthia misled her. It’s something she’s still angry about in the reunion episodes. The new mom’s return would bring a familiar face and plenty of drama for the Bravo hit, which is why she’s planning on coming back for season 12. “Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June. The other ladies are excited to have her back as well. Cynthia, Porsha (Williams), Eva (Marcille) and Kandi (Burruss) will be returning. However, Sharmari (Fears) will either be out or back as a friend, that’s still being decided. Tanya (Sam) may also finally get her peach, which excites her while Marlo (Hampton) will also be returning as a friend,” our insider continues.

NeNe lost it when Kenya showed up at a party thrown by Cynthia for her signature cocktail in the season finale. Cynthia had extended the invite to the former Miss U.S.A. but didn’t think she was going to attend, thus she didn’t give NeNe a heads-up. That left the 51-year-old blindsided when Kenya arrived, causing Cynthia and NeNe’s longtime friendship to come to a screeching halt with a nasty war of words