Kenya Moore Cradles Adorable Baby Brooklyn On 1st Mother/Daughter Magazine Cover

Kenya Moore looks happier than ever on her first mommy and me cover with her 5-month-old baby daughter, Brooklyn, for ‘Sheen’ magazine. And the picture is fabulous, of course!

Kenya Moore, 48, looks like one proud – and sexy – mama on the cover of the upcoming issue of Sheen magazine. The photo of 5-month-old baby Brooklyn Daly with the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was released on April 19, days before the May/June issue goes on newsstands on April 23. Sheen teased little snippets about the interview. “I want Brooklyn to have humility and to be philanthropic,” Kenya told the outlet, in an interview that is expected to cover her marriage to husband Soco restauranteur Marc Daly, and first-time motherhood.

Kenya shared the magazine cover on her Instagram page on April 19. “Happy early Mother’s Day,” she wrote. “I cannot express the pure love and joy I felt the first time I held my baby girl. I waited my whole life to be a mother and God finally answered my prayers and gave me a family. Thank you @socobk for making us whole. I’ve never been happier.” Kenya then tagged baby Brooklyn’s Instagram account, adding, “Thank you all for loving on @thebrooklyndaly and showering her with blessings and gifts. And thank you Jehovah. And to our family, friends and #teamtwirl we sincerely love you all. thank you @sheenmagazine for this slayage!”

Kenya’s friends and fans happily gushed about the cover. “Love it!” RHOA star and fellow new mommy Porsha Williams, 37, wrote. “Two beauty queens,” another follower added, referring to the former Miss USA and her little girl. Meanwhile RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, 52, wrote, “My boos.” “Girl, THIS PICTURE IS EVERYTHING. So happy for you Kenya,” yet another follower commented.

Kenya continues to delight her fans with stunning Instagram pics. On April 17 she shared a makeup-free selfie, showing off her natural curls. Many fans gushed about her hair and skin, but one eagle-eyed fan spotted a chain with the letter B hanging around her neck. “I guess the ‘B’ is for ‘Brooklyn,’” the follower wrote. Kenya’s reply was the sweetest: “Yep, my heart.”