Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’s Kids Share The Invaluable Advice Their Parents Shared On Beauty

What a beautiful family! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos sat down for an interview with their kids Lola, Joaquin, and Michael. Their kids spoke to advice they’ve received from their parents.

Kelly Ripa, 48, and Mark Consuelos, 48, are surely beautiful people, so they’ve definitely got some good beauty advice to pass on to their children! The gorgeous parents shared their best beauty secrets and advice they’ve given to their kids in a new interview with People magazine. “What is the one thing I’ve always told you?” Kelly asked her daughter Lola Grace, 17. Kelly answered for Lola though, saying her piece of advice was, “‘Never touch your eyebrows!’ I have always told you never to touch your eyebrows, and you never have, and I’m so right about that.” It definitely looks like Lola took her mother’s advice – her eyebrows look great!

“Less is more,” Lola said was a piece of advice she has taken from her mom. “When I first started wearing makeup in eighth grade, I look back at photos, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god.'” Kelly agreed, saying as well that “less is more.” Lola continued with more advice Kelly gave her, “She wants me to cut my hair into a bob. Never happening.” Kelly replied, “You’ve had hair that short before and it looked so cute!” Lola playfully joked back, “When I was four, mom. I had that cut when I was four. So it’s happened. And it’s not happening again.”

The Riverdale actor who plays Hiram Lodge has passed down his own beauty knowledge to his sons, too. Mark showed both his sons Joaquin Antonio, 16, and Michael Joseph, 21, how to shave. Mark also taught his sons about beauty as a concept, too. “It’s a cliché, but beauty is really something that comes from the inside,” Mark said. “And our kids get that.”

Kelly agreed, adding, “They’ve been to enough photo shoots and been on Instagram long enough to know how much can be faked and filtered and altered and so they aren’t fooled by what a picture tells you you should look like. That’s not real beauty.”