Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram on Apr. 24 to share an emotional photo of herself crying after leaving the last table read ever for the cast of her show ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Kaley Cuoco, 33, is saying goodbye to her home of the last 12 years, The Big Bang Theory, and she’s not happy about it. The actress shared a heartbreaking photo of herself in the middle of breaking down and crying after she finished the final table read of the show with the cast on Apr. 24, and it was too much to bear! “Post table read for @bigbangtheory_cbs finale episode,” Kaley captioned the sad pic. The blonde beauty can be seen in tears while hugging the papers from the table read and her jacket in the snapshot, and it’s definitely a reminder of the sad end to come.

In addition to the pic of herself crying, Kaley posted a close-up photo of one of the pages from the table read. “END OF SERIES,” it read. She also posted a pic of several used tissues on top of the open table read booklet that was near her name tag. “Prepare yourselves … for a finale that has truly given me a loss for words ❤️ Our whole universe …. @bigbangtheory_cbs,” she captioned the post.

Kaley’s not the only cast member of The Big Bang Theory who posted touching photos related to the final table read. Melissa Rauch, 38, also posted a few photos of the cast before the table read and later embraced in a hug. Johnny Galecki, 43, posted a pic of himself posing on the stairs of outside of his apartment on the show, and Mayim Bialik, 43, posted a smiling pic with Melissa.

The Big Bang Theory first premiered in 2007. The series finale is set to air on CBS on May 16.