Jennifer Garner Steps Out With Wet Hair & Ripped Jeans After Being Named ‘People’ Mag’s Most Beautiful Woman

Jennifer Garner rocked her ‘uniform’ for a coffee run on April 24, which is actually the ‘effortlessly chic’ look we all strive to nail.

Wet hair and ripped jeans are normally associated with rock stars with an affinity for hair gel — ahem, Harry Styles — but Jennifer Garner, 47, made the look work for her coffee run. The Camping star was photographed in an oversized black sweater and ripped boyfriend jeans, a coffee cup in hand, while strolling in Los Angeles on April 24. The laid-back look stayed true to her outlook on beauty and fashion, which she discussed in her “Most Beautiful Woman” of 2019 profile for People magazine.

Jen’s sweater and jeans combo is just one of her two uniforms, you see — the other is workout clothes. “I try so hard to get out of [them]. But sometimes the day just doesn’t give you a break to shower and put on my other uniform, which is jeans, a sweater and sneakers,” the 13 Going on 30 star told People in her cover story, which was published online on April 23. Her current style has evolved from “band geek-chic,” which is how Jennifer jokingly described her aesthetic while growing up in West Virginia.

The mother of three also gushed about her “Most Beautiful Woman” cover on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It is really nice. I’m really honored and flattered. It was so nice of People to think outside the box,” Jennifer told host Ellen DeGeneres on the April 24th episode. She even addressed all those pregnancy rumors that have been circulating, saying, “Just to be clear, again, I’m 47. We’ve wrapped it up.” Jennifer already has three kids to take care of, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 46: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

Jennifer does dress up from time to time. Aside from her gorgeous cover shoot for People’s “Beautiful Issue,” the Hollywood icon dressed up in a sweet wrap dress in a red floral design for Easter service with Ben and the kids on April 21.