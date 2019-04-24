Jennifer Garner, 47, Reveals If She Ever Plans To Have More Kids After Rumors She’s Expecting

Rumors have been swirling so Jennifer Garner is setting the record straight about whether or not she’s going to have another baby during the April 24 edition of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

Jennifer Garner revealed that she will not be having more kids in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, 61. The 13 Going On 30 actress settled the tabloid rumors that have been going around saying she’s expecting another baby. “Just to be clear, again, I’m 47. We’ve wrapped it up,” Jennifer told Ellen. Jennifer has three kids already with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 46: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. The same pregnancy rumors were also spread about Jennifer’s pal, Reese Witherspoon, 43, and Jennifer joked, “She is definitely pregnant. She’s having twins!”

Jennifer and Ben split in June 2015 and were officially divorced in Oct. 2018. Even though they’re no longer together, they have dedicated themselves to co-parenting their three kids in the best way possible. They recently attended Easter church service as a family and are frequently spotted out together with their three kids. “Ben and Jen have found a way to put the kids’ needs in front of their own and things have really begun to work great for them, everyone in the family is really happy,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The actress is currently gracing the cover of PEOPLE as their “Most Beautiful Woman.” “It is really nice. I’m really honored and flattered. It was so nice of PEOPLE to think outside the box,” Jennifer said to Ellen about the honor. The actress reposted the cover on her Instagram Story and wrote, “I know — I can’t believe it either.”

Jennifer being named the magazine’s “Most Beautiful Woman” comes just as her beloved film 13 Going On 30 celebrated its 15th anniversary. Jennifer penned a sweet Instagram message about the film on the anniversary on April 23: “The movie benefitted from the performances of so many young actresses. Open and twinkly-magical then— now, 15 years later, they are ruling the world.”