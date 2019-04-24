See Pic
Jenelle Evans Claps Back At Kailyn Lowry’s Bikini Pic With A Thong Swimsuit Photo Of Her Own

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans showed off her fit body while flaunting a tie dye bikini in new pics she posted to her Instagram story on Apr. 24, just one day after her nemesis, Kailyn Lowry, posted her own bikini pic.

Is Jenelle Evans, 27, trying to upstage Kailyn Lowry? One could certainly see it that way after the Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram story to show off pics of herself wearing a sexy tie dye bikini with a thong bottom on Apr. 24, just one day after Kailyn shared her own bikini in a snapshot with her sons. In one of the eye-catching close-up pics, the brunette is pulling down the side of her bikini bottoms and showing off her tattoos, and in another, she shows off her full body in the bikini from the neck down. She also wore brown boots with the colorful swimsuit.

Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, 30, also took to his own Instagram to show off a sexier angle of his wife in the bikini and it included her strutting her behind in the thong. “Now this is what you would call ‘stunning in a bikini’! My wife is the absolute most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life,” he captioned the snapshot.

His latest post comes after he reposted a pic of one of HollywoodLife‘s articles about Kailyn’s recent bikini pic to his Instagram story. In the article, we wrote about how Kailyn “stuns” in her bikini and David made sure to express his very different opinion about the fellow Teen Mom 2 star. “I’m sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight,” he wrote. “How about promoting a healthy lifestyle instead of making it seem okay to be…” the rest of his comment read before cutting off. It didn’t take long for Kailyn to slam back by posting a pic of his comment along with her diss in a tweet. “I can change my body. He can’t change who he is,” the diss read.

Jenelle and Kailyn have been known to have a feud going between each other for a while now, so it’s no surprise that David would take part and stand up for Jenelle in the middle of the latest drama.