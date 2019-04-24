Lisa Vanderpump Hints She May Not Return To ‘RHOBH’: I’m Realizing Who I Can Do ‘Without’

Is this it for Lisa Vanderpump? LVP implies that she may be done with ‘RHOBH’ for good after Puppygate in a new interview.

As the fight between Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars rages on, her fate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is uncertain. Lisa, who has been on the show since the first season, in 2011, isn’t in danger of being fired, but she hinted in a new Bravo confessional that she may quit. “I think eight years ago, I had no real understanding of what I was about to get into, but it was exciting. It was very organic, and I think we were really just out to have a good time. But this season feels different. The people that are there next to you holding your hand and supporting you will forever be etched in your mind as the people who got you through something. And I think the people who aren’t there, you suddenly realize that you can possibly do without.” You can watch Lisa’s full interview in the video below.

Lisa’s confession comes after months of drama courtesy of Puppygate. Though we’ve only seen it play out this season on RHOBH, the vicious fight began last year. The long and short of it: Dorit Kemsley adopted a puppy from Vanderpump Dogs, re-homed it, and the new family took it to a shelter. Lisa found out and was upset, but the other women felt like she was overreacting. The incident has destroyed her relationship with co-star and former best friend, Kyle Richards, and she’s on thin ice with the others, too. Lisa feels most betrayed by Kyle, as a source close to the show told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Lisa truly feels out of all the ladies on RHOBH that Kyle betrayed her the most because she essentially called her a liar in her own home, making her feel incredibly disrespected,” the source said. “Lisa loves Kyle and the friendship they had and felt she‘s always stood by her. However, Lisa felt that the way she came into her home and accused her of lying to their friends was so hurtful, which is the ultimate reason why she stopped speaking to her.”

Whether or not Lisa returns to the show, the rest of the cast is “open” to making amends, a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. There’s just one condition. “They have collectively discussed it and all feel they can move forward from this, especially Dorit, if [Lisa] comes to the reunion, first and foremost to face them, and says she is sorry and admits her involvement in Puppygate. They all really do want her to return and be friends again.”