Gwyneth Paltrow Is All Smiles With Ex Chris Martin’s GF, Dakota Johnson, In Cute New Pic

No bad blood here! Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex, Chris Martin’s, girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, looked like the best of friends while posing for a photo together at a mutual pal’s birthday party on April 22!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have remained extremely amicable after their 2014 split (better known as “conscious uncoupling”), and they have good relationships wit one another’s new significant others, as well! In fact, Gwyn attended friend, Derek Blasberg’s, birthday party on April 22, and so did Chris’ girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. The ladies spent time together at the bash, and even posed for photos with Derek, which he posted to Instagram and captioned, “Consciously throupling.” In the pics, Gwyn has her arm around Dakota’s shoulder, and the ladies have huge smiles on their faces.

Dakota and Chris were first linked back in October 2017 when they were spotted out for sushi together. However, they are incredibly private about their relationship, and make a point not to talk about their romance in interviews. Still, they no longer avoid the paparazzi when they’re together, and they even showed off matching infinity symbol tattoos last fall. Meanwhile, Gwyneth has been dating Brad Falchuk since 2014, although they didn’t go public with the romance until April 2015. They were engaged by the beginning of 2018 and married in September of that year.

Chris did not attend Gwyneth’s wedding, but the actress has posted photos of the rocker hanging out with Brad, and it’s clear that they’re all very close. Over the holidays, they even all went on vacation together along with Gwyneth and Chris’ kids, Apple 14, and Moses, 13, and Gwyn referred to the trip as a “modern honeymoon.”

“I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids,” Gwyneth recently admitted. ‘But our relationship is so much better like this: Friends and co-parents and family.”