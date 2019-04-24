‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal & Kai Get Married & Andre Reveals Shocking News

Jamal and Kai were married in a beautiful ceremony during the April 24 episode of ‘Empire.’ This was Jussie Smollett’s final episode of the season. So, how did his storyline end for now?

Jamal and Kai’s wedding is in the works. The entire family is interviewed ahead of the nuptials. The reporter tells Jamal and Kai about an email she received about the wedding being called off because Kai’s been hiding his HIV status from Jamal. Jamal and Kai shut down the rumor. Jamal wants to get ahead of the narrative before the wedding, but Kai wants to make the decision for himself. Jamal wants both Cookie and Lucious to walk him down the aisle. Lucious makes a misstep and says he doesn’t want to be a part of someone’s agenda. Jamal gets offended by his father’s comment.

At a party ahead of the wedding, Hakeem finds out that Tiana’s been seeing Devon. He’s not too happy about it. “Game on,” he says. He later decides to go to the wedding with Maya! Cookie drops a hint to Teri about having a baby and getting married to Andre. Teri is a little caught off guard by it. After all the guests leave, Damon Cross shows up with Lucious and Cookie’s painting. Cookie is extremely uncomfortable seeing Damon in her house. Jamal, not knowing Cookie and Damon’s past, invites Damon to the wedding!

Andre extends an olive branch to Kingsley and invites him to Jamal’s bachelor party. Jamal and Kingsley get into it a bit, proving they really are brothers, but Andre shuts it down. He only invited Kingsley to make peace.

Before the wedding, Conway brings Lucious in to talk. She’s offering him a deal: turn evidence in on Damon and get off. Lucious basically tells her to take a seat and says to listen to “I Shot A Fed” a few times. Meanwhile, Damon shows up at church to talk to Cookie. Jamal sees them talking and starts asking questions. Cookie tells him everything and Jamal is disappointed. Lucious shows up late because of Conway but he’s ready to walk Jamal down the aisle.

Chaka Khan performs during the wedding and Becky officiates. Jamal and Kai officially get married! At the reception, Kai tells the reporter to print everything from their interview. He refuses to let his HIV status be used against him. Lucious and Kingsley talk. When Kingsley mentions that Andre told him that it’s time for him to “take on the mantle” since he’s the oldest, Lucious realizes something is not quite right.

Cookie confronts Teri because she knows something is up. She wants to know if Teri has second thoughts about being with Andre now that he’s sick. Teri swears that she loves Andre. She’s actually pregnant, but she doesn’t want to tell Andre. “He can’t know,” Teri says. As this is happening Lucious finds out what’s up with Andre. Andre confesses that the chemo destroyed his heart muscle and it’s likely irreversible. “I’m not going to beat it, pop,” he says to Lucious. “Not this time.” He needs a heart transplant and it’s very likely he won’t get one. He doesn’t want to go out like that. “I’m going to end my life, pop,” Andre says. “I want to die the way I should have lived — on my terms.”