‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Fears Fighting With Ex Charlie Sheen During Divorce Affected Their Daughters

Denise Richards worries that her and Charlie Sheen’s nasty split in 2005 has negatively shaped the childhood memories of their two daughters. The possibility makes Denise break down in tears in a new episode of ‘RHOBH.’

Denise Richards, 48, doesn’t want her daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 13, to remember her hostile history with their dad and the actress’s ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, 53. “It’s surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry,” Denise said on the April 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her eyes were brimming with tears at this point, and she confessed, “I just feel like I f***ed up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back at their childhood and remember [fights].”

“My girls have been through a lot. How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids,” Denise continued on Tuesday night’s episode. “I don’t know if I did a disservice or not…It just made me realize how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short.” The Wild Things star’s new husband, Aaron Phypers, assured Denise that she’s been nothing but a great mom.

“You protected them from a lot. You did the best you could. You’ve got to know it,” Aaron insisted to Denise. “And you’re right, life is short. So focus on right now and enjoy every moment. From my own perspective in my life, I wouldn’t change anything. Because it led me to right now — this moment with you.” Aaron and Denise recently married in Sept. 2018, following a whirlwind romance that can be traced to the fall of 2017.

It’s hard not to reminisce on Denise and Charlie’s hostile history, as their split — and resulting custody battle — was heavily publicized in shocking court documents. Denise filed for divorce in 2005, after marrying the Two and a Half Men star in 2002. She was still pregnant with Lola at the time. The feud continued all the way into 2016, when Denise filed a $1.2 million lawsuit against her ex-husband in which she accused him of allegedly evicting her and the kids from their home (Charlie’s lawyer denied this). These days, headlines have been much more quiet when it comes to the former couple — Charlie has even “been nothing but supportive and proud of his ex-wife for deciding to sign on to RHOBH,” a source close to the sitcom star had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.