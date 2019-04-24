Cardi B Snuggles Up With Baby Kulture, 9 Months, In Massive Bed On Private Jet: ‘We Missing Poppa Bear’

Absence is making Cardi B’s heart grow fonder for husband Offset. She’s missing her man while sleeping with baby daughter Kulture on a private jet and fans are loving her sweet message about him.

One of the only downsides to Cardi B‘s insanely successful career is she has to travel and spend time away from husband Offset. She was missing him big time on April 23, when she was on a private plane jetting off to a new destination without her Migos member by her side. Instead it was the couple’s nine-month-old daughter Kulture who kept her warm as the two snuggled in a bed laid out in the private plane. Rap’s biggest power pair spent Easter weekend together as a family unit and she’s already longing to be back in his arms in the Instagram pic she shared with fans.

“Boutta blast but we missing poppa bear 🐻 😪What a great weekend/holiday we had. Theres nothing more valuable than family time,” the 26-year-old captioned the sweet IG photo of her cuddling Kutlure in bed while light pours in from the aircraft’s windows. An air hostess can be seen behind her filling up a food drawer, but all of the luxury of flying around on private planes just isn’t the same without Cardi’s honey. On Easter she shared a rare IG photo of her precious family, with Kulture wearing the cutest floral dress while daddy Offset, 27, held her in his arms.

Even celebrites chimed in on the comments section to share their sentiments with Cardi about how important family is. Chance the Rapper wrote “Nothing like family!” while Kelly Rowland gave her an “Amen!!” City Girls singer Yung Miami told Cardi what she had was “Goals!❤️” while Kid the Wiz wrote “That’s A Fact Family Time Is Best ! 🤗”

Cardi’s fans absolutely loved the photo, which had over 3.5 million likes within seven hours of her sharing it. One person even pointed out “Million likes in 30 minutes. CLOUT.” For others the photo of mother and child brought so much joy with a fan telling Cardi “Aw this makes me smile.”