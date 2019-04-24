Cardi B Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs While Singing Remix Of ‘Clout’ In Lingerie 9 Mos. After Giving Birth

Just 9 months after giving birth, Cardi B has a full on 6 pack! The rapper showed off her toned tummy in nothing but nude underwear and a bra while she playfully belted out the ‘Gospel’ version of ‘Clout’ — the song she’s featured on with husband, Offset!

We’re not sure what’s more impressive — Cardi B‘s abs or her pipes! The rapper, 26, showed off her amazing post-baby body and her singing voice in a new video she posted on Instagram, April 23. “‘Clout Gospel Remix’ by the Bodak Yellow Church!”, Cardi, who sang the hit in which she’s featured on off her husband‘s new album, Father of Four. Cardi had the help of her team, who performed backup vocals, her stylist Kollin Carter, hair stylist Tokyo (Williams Jackson), and her publicist, Patientce Foster. All three were tagged in the video.

As Tokyo combed through Cardi’s dark, long, curly locks, the rapper stood with one leg crossed and her hands on her hips. She put her fit physique on display while she sang in nothing but nude underwear and a white bra. Cardi was clearly having fun with her team as they were all caught smiling and laughing while singing the impromptu remix of “Clout”.

Although Cardi’s voice caught the attention of her fans, it was her body that had people going wild in the comments section. “The abs tho”, one person wrote. “Abdominal wash board,” another said. The rapper takes pride in her toned figure, as she’s noted in the past that her post-baby bod is all natural. In late October, she slammed rumors that she bounced back after baby because of plastic surgery. “I never did lipo bro, no,” Cardi declared in a video on Instagram. The “Money” rapper gave birth to her first child with Offset in July 2018, a baby girl, Kulture Kiari.

The video for the “Clout’s original version dropped on April 17. In the visual, Cardi and husband, Offset, 27, put on their sexiest display of PDA yet. She sits on his lap in the video, and at one point, even twerks on his lap in a sultry leather ensemble.