Britney Spears Confesses She’s Lost 5lbs To ‘Stress’ After Posting Workout Video

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram revealed that she’s been under a ton of stress lately – so much so, she’s lost weight due to it.

Britney Spears, 37, has probably had a whirlwind of emotions the last couple of weeks. The “Toxic” singer posted a video on Instagram on April 24, in which she shared her latest workout routine and revealed she has lost five pounds due to all the stress recently. She captioned the video, “Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me 😉😉.” While we support Britney and want her to feel her best, we’re worried about her if stress has affected her body like that.

Britney had reportedly entered a mental health facility in April following her father’s second surgery, after his procedure in Oct. 2018 to repair a ruptured colon. Britney responded to the reports that she was “forced” into a facility after her fans started the hashtag #FreeBritney. “Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,” Britney said. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety as well, so I just needed the time to deal [with it].”

A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that her stress was due to her father’s health condition and denied that she had entered treatment against her will – which was what prompted the hashtag. “The lies being spread about Britney being forced into treatment against her will have gotten so out of control that she felt the need to address it all herself,” our source revealed. “This is already such a tough time for her and her family because of her dad’s illness so the last thing they need is more stress and anxiety.”

We hope that both Britney and her father get better soon, and that her whole family can lean on each other during this difficult time.