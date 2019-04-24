Brie Larson’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Press Outfits — See All Of Her Gorgeous Looks

Brie Larson has been promoting her highly anticipated new film, ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and the gorgeous star has rocked a slew of fabulous looks for her press tour around the world.

Brie Larson, 29, has had an unbelievably busy past few months, between the press tour for her Captain Marvel movie, which was released on March 8, and now with the release of new flick, Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26. Brie’s press tour outfits for Avengers have been nothing short of perfect, and we rounded up all of her fabulous looks which you can see in the gallery above. Her most recent look for the world premiere in LA on April 22, just might be our fave look from her, ever. She donned a silk lavender custom Celine gown with skinny straps, featuring a plunging v-neckline, which showed off major cleavage, while the bodice of the dress featured ruched fabric. The rest of the gorgeous slinky gown flowed off her petite frame perfectly, while the side of the dress featured an insanely plunging slit, showing off her toned legs. Brie accessorized her look with a cool pair of iridescent Christian Louboutin Loubi Queen ankle-strap sandals, and custom jewelry inspired by the Infinity Stones. Brie opted to wear custom Irene Neuwirth Jewelry made up of a gorgeous gold bangle with a huge citrine gem in the center, and a massive ring with a different colored gem on each of her five fingers.

Another one of Brie’s amazing looks includes her gorgeous royal blue Rodarte Fall 2019 gown with massive pink taffeta ruffles trimming the entire asymmetrical hemline of the dress, which she wore to the South Korea premiere on April 15. The spaghetti strap wrap gown was tight on her toned frame, while the v-neckline showed off ample cleavage. However, the best part of the dress was the intricate and gorgeous embellishments of beads, sequins, and gems that covered the dress. The pink ruffles edged the high-low hem of the dress which showed off her long, lean legs, which she accentuated with a pair of metallic silver, pointy-toed Sophia Webster Daria pumps, accessorizing with gorgeous Anabela Chan Diamond Vine earrings.

On April 15, Brie arrived at the Asia Press Conference in Seoul, South Korea when she rocked head-to-toe Valentino Fall 2019 collection. She threw on a long-sleeve Kissing Lovers graphic silk dress, rocking an amazing leather cape on top, sticking to the superhero theme of the event, and accessorized with a pair of black tights and black Valentino Garavani leather ankle boots. All of her press looks were fabulous, which you can see when you click through the gallery above, but some of our other favorites include her casual outfits, as well. Brie also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 23, with co-star, Scarlett Johansson, 34, when she donned a chunky white A.L.C. Fall 2019 Mick Sweater paired with skin-tight high-waisted black, white, and red leather color-blocked A.L.C. Fall 2019 Devin Pants, topped off with black leather booties.

From her casual jeans and red sweater paired with Disney x Vans Authentic Mickey Mouse sneakers, at her Disneyland appearance on April 5, to her gorgeous ADEAM FW19 suit featuring the Birch Belted Tailored Jacket, an Ivory Sleeveless Ruffle Shirt, and matching Birch Cigarette Pants while attending a press day in LA on April 6, we cannot decide which outfit of hers we loved the most.