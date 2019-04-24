Ariel Winter Looks Adorable As She Shows Off Lean Legs In ‘Awkward Easter Pics’

Ariel Winter looked so cute in a pastel yellow dress on Easter Sunday, which showed off her new, slimmed-down figure.

Ariel Winter, 21, got into the Easter spirit this year with a perfect spring dress that showed off her weight loss more than ever. The Modern Family star has been sporting a much slimmer figure as of late, and her April 23 Instagram post showed off her incredibly lean legs to her 3.9 million followers. The slideshow post showed the actress sporting a checkered yellow dress and sleek black boots, and she looked adorable as ever! “Here you will find a series of awkward Easter pics!!!!!” Ariel captioned the post. However, the pics were anything but awkward. The star looked beyond stunning as her long, black locks cascaded down her back and her minimalist beauty look revealed her gorgeous features.

The actress even got a little playful for the Easter day photoshoot and could be seen sticking her tongue out in one photo. In another, she lifted up her leg to show off her heeled booties. Fans fell in love with the impromptu holiday shoot, but couldn’t believe just how slim Ariel looked! “How did you lose so much weight?” one fan questioned. “I can”t believe how slim she is. So gorgeous skinny or thick,” another said. But — the consensus was unanimous: Ariel looked amazing! “Looking so good. You look happy and healthy. That makes ME happy,” a third fan sweetly wrote.

Since it seems that everyone has questions about the stunner’s weight loss, she decided to answer them herself. On April 10, she took to Instagram to conduct a fan Q&A session. “The change in medication instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before by just giving me back a metabolism,” Winter wrote in response to a submitted question. “That was very unexpected.”

Meanwhile, Ariel and her beau Levi Meaden, look happier than ever these days. In fact, HL was told just how happy the star is with Levi at her side. “She looks great, feels great and is a really happy and good place,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She realizes she surrounds herself with great people and is in a really happy and healthy relationship.”