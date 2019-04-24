Spring is in the air and some of our fave stars are baring their legs in cutoff shorts, including Ariel Winter, who officially just entered the sexy Daisy Dukes queen competition.

Ariel Winter, 21, was out and about in LA on April 23, when she rocked a super casual, but sexy ensemble. The Modern Family actress donned a pair of insanely short denim cutoff shorts with frayed hems, paired with an oversized, tight gray v-neck t-shirt. She accessorized the look with a simple pair of white Superga platform sneakers, gray socks, and a messy high ponytail. Ariel’s legs looked unbelievably toned and long in the Daisy Dukes, which were extremely short in the back, showing off some of her behind under the hem of the shorts. Her sexy daytime look just landed her a spot in the Daisy Dukes queen competition, which Sofia Richie, 20, just competed for the other day. Sofia was out in Malibu on Thursday, April 18, when she rocked a similar look, featuring a sexy pair of skin-tight, high-waisted denim cutoffs with frayed hems. The Daisy Dukes were super short, putting her toned legs on full display, as she paired the bottoms with a dark gray baggy sweatshirt. She accessorized with a pair of white and neon orange Nike Mk2 Tekno Sneakers, high gray ankle socks, oversized black and silver aviator sunglasses, and a Chanel cross-body bag.

Ariel has been wearing a ton of revealing looks lately, and they’re all very casual, but she manages to make them look sexy. Ariel rocked another pair of super short shorts back in March, after a day of filming the final season of Modern Family. She opted to wear a baggy pink zip-up hoodie paired with extremely short black cotton shorts and black Nike sneakers. Since then, Ariel’s looks got even better, especially her workout outfits, which she’s been wearing almost every day. Ariel has been hitting the gym hard and it definitely shows, as her body is the most fit it’s ever looked.

For one of Ariel’s recent workout looks on Monday, April 15, in LA, Ariel chose to show off her long, lean legs in a pair of super short, navy blue $30 Under Armour UA On The Court 4″ Volleyball Shorts paired with a tight black zip-up sweatshirt which she chose to zip up all the way, and her usual black Nike workout sneakers. She threw her black hair up into a messy bun, leaving wisps out in the front, framing her face. Another sexy fitness outfit she wore was on Wednesday, April 10, when she threw on a pair of skin-tight neon pink leggings which she styled with a sheer mesh black zip-up bomber jacket. Under the see-through jacket she rocked a black bra, showing off her toned abs.

From Ariel to Sofia, the celeb set loves to show off their figures in Daisy Dukes, and some of our other favorite stars to rock the sexy look include Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Taylor Swift, 29, which you can see when you click through the gallery above.