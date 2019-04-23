‘Young & The Restless’ Bids Farewell To Kristoff St. John’s Character Neil Winters In Emotional Episodes

‘The Young & the Restless’ will be saying goodbye to Neil Winters in powerful tribute episodes after Kristoff St. John’s tragic death in Feb. 2019. The show will honor the character Kristoff played for 25 years.

The Young & the Restless is paying tribute to the adored Kristoff St. John, who passed away on Feb. 3 at the age of 52, in 4 special episodes starting April 23. The characters on the show will learn Neil Winters has suddenly died in the episodes. Genoa City will gather to mourn and remember Neil. In one preview for the tribute episodes, Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil) suddenly realize they haven’t heard from their father. Lily tells Devon that Neil was charging his phone before heading to the Society party. “I was hoping he’d be here by now, but he hasn’t responded to my messages or my texts,” Devon says.

Neil’s death will leave all of Genoa City devastated. In the “Remembering Neil Winters” promo, Nikki (Melody Scott Thomas) tears up over Neil and says, “I don’t know if I would even be here right now without him.” Ashley (Eileen Davidson) cries, “I just thought he’d always be there.” Jack speaks at Neil’s funeral and gives a powerful eulogy. “Neil didn’t touch lives, he saved lives,” he tells Neil’s loved ones.

Shemar Moore, who played Kristoff’s onscreen brother, Malcolm Winters, returns for 2 episodes to help say goodbye to Neil and Kristoff. “I don’t want to think about a world without Neil Winters in it,” Malcolm says in the promo. The end of the promo shows Malcolm throwing a kiss to his beloved brother in heaven.

In addition to the show mourning Neil’s death, Y&R will also air a special on April 29 that will pay tribute to Kristoff’s time on the show. The special will showcase the most memorable Neil Winters scenes, as well as current and former cast members sharing their memories of Kristoff. Victoria Rowell, who played Drucilla, and Mishael Morgan, who played Hilary, will return for the special.

The actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Feb. 3. He died as a result of hypertrophic heart failure. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said that alcohol was a contributing factor but not the primary cause of death. He leaves behind two surviving children, Lola and Paris. Kristoff will never be forgotten nor will Neil Winters.