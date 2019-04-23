Will Smith shows off his tough side when he takes on a clone of himself in a very intense first trailer for his new film ‘Gemini Man’, which will be released on Oct. 11 in the U.S.

Watch out for Will Smith! The 50-year-old actor is after a clone version of himself in Ang Lee‘s upcoming science fiction-thriller, Gemini Man, and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen him do before. In the unique film’s first trailer, Will plays the role of Henry Brogen, an aging assassin who is trying to avoid being killed by his younger clone, who happens to know everything he does before he even does it. Will also plays the role of the younger clone and incredible de-aging VFX technology used in the film helped to make the talented star look 23, decades younger than his age now. The technology is so impressive that more and more films are using it, including Captain Marvel, in which Samuel L. Jackson, 70, looked decades younger.

In addition to Will, Gemini Man stars some other talented actors, including Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Benedict Wong. The highly anticipated feature, which has a release date of Oct. 11, 2019, is just one of many films Will’s involved in this year. In quite the contrast to Gemini Man, Will plays the role of the lovable genie in the live action remake of Disney’s Aladdin, which is set to come out in May. He’s also starring in the computer-animated spy comedy, Spies in Disguise, which will come out in Sept.

When Will’s not taking on various roles for films, he can be found embracing his other talent: music. The father-of-three surprised music fans at Coachella when he joined his rapper son, Jaden, 20, on stage during his set on Apr. 19. The father-son duo sang Jaden’s song “Icon” and Will proved he’s still got it, even with a mostly younger crowd.