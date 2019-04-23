Nick Bosa: 5 Things To Know About The Ohio State Football Star Headed To The 2019 NFL Draft

Will Nick Bosa be the overall No. 1 pick at the 2019 NFL Draft? Before the next generation of football stars are chosen, get all the details about the Ohio State defensive end.

While many mock drafts have Oklahoma Sooners star (and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner) Kyler Murray going at the overall No. 1 pick at the 2019 NFL Draft, some speculate that Nick Bosa, 21, might sack the Sooners quarterback out of the top spot. The Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end hasn’t seen action since September 2018, but many analysts think the Arizona Cardinals, the team with the first pick, will choose him. However, Nick’s social media habits might keep him out of that spot. Ahead of the April 25 event, get all the info about this young football player.

1. He comes from a football family. Nick has football in his blood. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native is the son of John Bosa, 55, who played three seasons in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins in 1987. His mother, Cheryl, is the sister of former NFL player Eric Komerow, 53. Nick’s elder brother, Joey Bosa, was the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers. It seems that it’s destiny that Nick joins the NFL, so the question is – which team will pick him during the 2019 draft?

2. He’s a defensive beast. Nick attended Ohio State, just like his uncle, Eric Kumerow. As a true freshman, Nick played in all 13 games. He recorded 29 tackles and five sacks. The next year, in 2017, he became a defensive monster. He made 32 total tackles (14.5 for a loss) and a team-leading seven sacks. This performance earned him the Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award, and the Ohio State Buckeyes went on to win the Big Ten Championship. However, as it seemed like he was picking up steam, his college career was derailed.

3. Nick hasn’t seen action since September 2018.“It was the worst pain I’ve felt,” Nick said when speaking to ESPN when discussing what happened during Ohio State’s third game of the 2018-19 season (against TCU.) “It was like a couple of pops in my groin. I knew right away that it was really bad.” Nick suffered a painful core muscle injury, and after undergoing surgery, Nick withdrew from Ohio State in order to not jeopardize his potential NFL career with another injury.

4. He came under fire for his pro-Donald Trump, anti-Colin Kapernick Tweets… Nick’s injury may not be what keeps him from being picked early in the NFL draft. His social media accounts, as reported by The Root, shows he’s a huge fan of President Donald Trump. He also reported tweeted that “Beyonce’s music is complete trash,” that “Black Panther [is the] worst marvel movie of all time,” and that “Dwayne Wade looks like a parrot fish.” He also reportedly called Colin Kaepernick — the ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was seemingly blackballed for protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem — a “clown.”

After these tweets — which The Root allege “seem to hate everything black” — were uncovered, 12Up reported that Nick once liked a bunch of old Instagrams that featured “racist and homophobic hashtags.” The posts in question were made by one of his best friends in 2014 — back when Nick was 16 or 17 — and allegedly use the n-word and homophobic slurs in the comments. Keep in mind that Nick himself didn’t use that language. 12Up only reports that he “liked” the posts. Additionally, Kyler Murray has apologized for tweeting homophobic language when he was a teenager.

5. …which may not matter. When asked why he deleted the anti-Kaepernick tweets, Nick told ESPN, “I had to. There is a chance I might end up in San Francisco.” Actually, he may wind up in Glendale. Former NFL player Antoni Bryant tweeted that he “heard from people inside the Cardinals organization that Nick Bosa is #1 on their board and that they are going to stick with [current quarterback and 2018 draftee] Josh Rosen.” (h/t NBC Sports.)