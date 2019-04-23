‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The 24 Finalists Are Revealed After 2nd Night Of Cross Battle Results

After last night’s second round of cross battles on ‘The Voice,’ the rest of the artists who will round out the Top 24 are revealed during the April 23 episode.

The remaining 16 artists on The Voice competed in live cross battles on the April 22 episode, and the results were revealed on April 23! To start the episode, there are 11 spots left in the top 24, with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend each holding onto a SAVE and Blake Shelton in possession of the final STEAL. Adam Levine used both his steal and save last week. Before getting to the results, though, season 14 winner, Brynn Cartelli, returns to the stage for a vulnerable performance of her new single. So good!

The first pair to learn their fate is LB Crew, from team Adam, and Jej Vinson from team Kelly. Jej gets the majority of America’s votes, earning him a spot in the top 24. Adam doesn’t have a save left, and none of the other judges use a steal on LB, so, sadly, he’s heading home. Next up is Adam’s artist, Kendra Checketts, and John’s contestant, Jimmy Mowery. America saves Jimmy, and Kendra has ten seconds to convince Blake to use his one remaining steal on her. She makes a point to thank Blake for turning his chair for her in the blind auditions, and Blake steals her for his team.

Shawn Sounds from John’s team and Karly Moreno from Blake’s team get their results next. Shawn gets saved by America’s vote, which unfortunately means Karly is going home, as Blake already used his save and there are no steals left. Next, Carter Lloyd Horne from team Blake is up against John’s artist, Jacob Maxwell. Carter gets saved by America, giving Blake his sixth artist in the top 24. It’s not the end of the road for Jacob, though, as John uses his one save to keep him in the competition.

The next results are for team Adam’s Kalvin Jarvis and team John’s Julian King. Kalvin is saved by America, which sadly means Julian is going home, since there are no available steals or saves to be used on him. Kelly’s artist, Rebecca Howell, and John’s, Beth Griffith-Manley, learn their fate next. The winner of the cross battle is Rebecca, which sadly means Beth is headed home.

Next, Gyth Rigdon from team Blake and Abby Kasch from team Kelly find out their results. America saves Gyth, but it’s not over for Abby, because Kelly uses her one last save to give her a spot in the top 24.

