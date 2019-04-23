Teresa Giudice Dines With Trump Official Amidst Petition For President To Pardon Joe

As ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ fans beg President Donald Trump to pardon Joe Giudice and save him from deportation, his wife, Teresa Giudice, had dinner with a member of Trump’s administration!

After Joe Giudice’s attempt to appeal his deportation was denied, hundreds of frantic RHONJ fans came up with a last-ditch effort to save Joe, 46, from being shipped to Italy: get President Donald Trump to pardon him! In a sheer case of coincidence, shortly before the petition was launched, Joe’s wife, Teresa Giudice, 46, had dinner with Lynne Patton, the Administrator of Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for Region II, which oversees New York and New Jersey. But, before anyone thinks Teresa was trying to pull a Kim Kardashian and get Joe pardoned, Lynne squashed any speculation: “OMG! @lynnepatton IS going to be on a REALITY SHOWl! OMG, @teresagiudice must be seeking a pardon for her HUSBAND!!” Lynne captioned the Instagram pic of her with Teresa.

“Or GEE! Maybe it’s just TWO LONGTIME FRIENDS having DINNER for f*cks sake,” Lynne added, just to make it clear (while adding #BuckleUpForFakeNews at the end.) While the assumption that Teresa was fishing for a pardon was as fake as the outrage Lynne expressed in her Instagram caption, the petition to get Joe pardoned is real. “Joe Giudice has recently served his time in Federal Prison and was sent to ICE where the recent news of his request for him not to get deported from the United States of America was denied. This man needs to come home to his wife and 4 daughters,” the Change.org petition reads.

“Joe committed a minor crime where he did his time, paid everything him and his family owed(sic) and now it is time to come home,” the petition adds. Joe, for those who have forgotten, and Teresa pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud – which included bank, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud – which allegedly saw them net over $5 million over a 10-year period. Teresa was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison, while Joe was hit with a 41-month sentence. Because Joe, who was born in Italy, never got American citizenship despite living his whole life in the United States, a judge ruled in October 2018 that Joe must be deported. The RHONJ star appealed the ruling, and though the appeal was denied, he still has one last shot at staying in the country (barring a Trump pardon.)

The whole process has left Teresa with “mixed” feelings about her husband, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “When he first went away, she vowed to stand by his side no matter what. But as time went on and she adjusted to life without him, the anger set in more.” Teresa was furious that she missed out on time with her mother before she passed away, but the insider says, that she “still misses him at times.”