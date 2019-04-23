Taylor Swift is officially back to her old ways as she stepped out for Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday party in NYC on April 22, wearing a floral dress and red checkered blazer.

The old Taylor Swift is officially back, and we couldn’t be happier. The 29-year-old singer looked girlier than ever as she stepped out in New York City on Monday night, April 22, for her BFF, Gigi Hadid’s, 24th birthday party. Taylor ditched her punk style for something much brighter and more feminine when she donned a floral Zimmermann Heathers Linen Sun Dress. The $425 linen mini dress from the Resort Swim 19 Collection, featured a Garden Floral print with a low-cut curved neckline and a flared skirt, which was outlined with a dot scalloped trim at the neckline, waist and hem of the frock. On top of the cute dress, Taylor chose to cover up with a fabulous red and pink $170 Mango Houndstooth Coat. She chose to keep the double-breasted blazer buttoned up over the dress, accessorizing with a bright blue leather Anya Hindmarch Cat Chubby Cube Bag with a picture of a red cat plastered on the front, a pair of clear Rupert Sanderson Nicolette Sandals, and gorgeous diamond flower earrings.

Not only was Taylor’s look fabulous, her glam stole the show. She threw her blonde locks with hot pink dip-dyed ends, back into a low ponytail, leaving her bangs out in the front, adding a cat-eye liner and a bold, bright red lip. Aside from her makeup, Taylor donned a hot pink pedicure and a super bronzed spray tan. This outfit reminds us of the old ensembles Taylor used to wear, which is why we like it so much. However, we couldn’t help but notice that her entire look sticks with her aesthetic that she’s been teasing all over social media leading up to her new music. The pastels and bright girly colors that she chose to wear, coincide with her pastel theme.

Recently, Taylor has been dropping subtle hints about her new music, all over her Instagram page, changing her entire aesthetic from black-and-white to girly pastels. She posted a photo of a diamond heart shaped ring on April 14, captioning the photo, “4.26.” Since then, she has posted a slew of photos featuring the same pastel color scheme of pink, blue, and purple, while most of her photos feature hearts. On April 15, she shared an up-close photo of her multi-colored sparkly pink and blue manicure, while her fingers were embellished with colorful rings, one of them being a heart-shaped silver ring.

Taylor wasn’t the only one who looked fabulous at Gigi’s birthday party, as the birthday girl herself looked just as gorgeous. Gigi opted to wear a Canadian Tuxedo featuring high-waisted, straight-leg jeans with the number “24” embroidered onto her thigh, paired with a super short white crop top and a vintage denim jacket on top, as she accessorized with a bunch of funky layered necklaces, her fave Susan Alexandra Smiley Cyrus Earrings and a pair of Dr. Martens Black 1460 Mono Lace-Up Boots.