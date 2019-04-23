Taylor Swift Dazzles On Stage At Time 100 Gala With A Performance Of Her Biggest Hits

Taylor Swift was in attendance at the 2019 Time 100 Gala and treated the crowd to a flawless performance of her smash hits, including ‘Style’, ‘Delicate’, and ‘Love Story’.

Taylor Swift, 29, brought down the house at the 2019 TIME 100 gala on April 23. The songstress made the 2019 list of the magazine’s 100 most influential people and celebrated with a show-stopping performance of “Style”, “Delicate”, “Love Story”, “New Year’s Day”, and “Shake It Off”. In a pretty pastel gown, Tay flooded the room with her signature vocals, delivering an electric performance that confirmed just how worthy she is of a coveted spot on the TIME list.

In addition to Taylor, R&B crooner Khalid hit the stage at the 2019 ceremony. The singer is also on the TIME 100 list this year. Both artists follow in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez and Shawn Mendes, who slayed the stage at the 2018 gala.

Speaking of Shawn, he was the one to pen a poetic essay for Taylor in conjunction with her announcement to the TIME 100 list. “Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy,” he wrote. “It all comes from her—her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible. She’s the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that’s why her music connects so well,” the musician sweetly said.

The pop star joins an impressive list of celebrities to join the TIME 100 list this year including Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Sandra Oh, and K-pop’s BTS.