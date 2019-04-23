Taylor Swift Looks Flawless In Ethereal Princess Dress At Time 100 Gala — See Pics

Taylor Swift looked absolutely stunning at the 2019 Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 23, as the star was announced as one of this year’s most influential people. She looked like a princess in a flowing pink gown.

Taylor Swift, 29, is officially back and better than ever. The singer arrived at the 2019 Time 100 Gala in NYC on April 23, where she opted to wear a gorgeous pink and yellow dress that made her look like a renaissance princess. The off-the-shoulder gown featured dramatic billowing sleeves as well as matching draping on her back. The flowing frock featured panels of yellow fabric down her sides making her look like a breath of spring. The superstar wore her hair up with a tiny white flower headband to really give her a fairytale princess look. She added Chloe Gosselin’s “Tori” sandal in lemon yellow satin as her footwear.

Not only did Taylor look gorgeous, she is set to be one of the main performers at the gala, with Khalid, 21, also set to perform. Taylor always looks fabulous when it comes to red carpet events and this time was no different, as everything from her hair to her outfit was on-point. We absolutely loved her look, which reminds us of the old Taylor, as it was super girly and feminine.

The pop singer just landed the cover of Time 100, which was announced on April 17, as she was named one of 100 most influential people in the world. She looked flawless and fresh-faced on the cover as she posed with barely any makeup on besides a bright pink lip and voluminous lashes, while her hair was styled into a layered lob with fringed and frayed straight bangs. While her flawless glam on the cover grabbed our attention right away, it was her subtle hints that she’s been leaving lately, that pulled us in. The background of the cover is a faded blue and pink pastel sky, similar to Taylor’s new cloud profile picture on Instagram. Plus, the songstress chose to wear a soft pastel blue sweater and a gold ring featuring a huge white heart. Although these clues are very subtle, they all coincide with Taylor’s recent music countdown.

Recently, Taylor has been dropping subtle hints about her new music, all over her Instagram page, changing her entire aesthetic from black-and-white to girly pastels. She posted a photo of a diamond heart-shaped ring on April 14, captioning the photo, “4.26.” Since then, she has posted a bunch of other photos featuring the same pastel color scheme of pink, blue, and purple, while most of her photos feature hearts. On April 15, she shared an up-close photo of her multi-colored sparkly pink and blue manicure, while her fingers were embellished with colorful rings, one of them being a heart-shaped silver ring.

Just last night, Taylor stepped out for her BFF, Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday in NYC on April 22, wearing a floral Zimmermann Heathers Linen Sun Dress with a red, $170 Mango Houndstooth Coat on top, accessorizing with a bright blue leather Anya Hindmarch Cat Chubby Cube Bag with a picture of a red cat on the front, a pair of clear Rupert Sanderson Nicolette Sandals, and gorgeous diamond flower earrings.