Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Have Date Night With Friends Before ‘Game Of Thrones’ Battle Episode

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas looked more in love than ever as they headed out to dinner in West Hollywood. They dressed down in casual looks while surrounded by friends.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have a lot to celebrate these days as they headed out to a dinner with friends on April 22. The large group hit up West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s, which is the ultimate see and be seen eatery as paparazzi camp outside every night. The 23-year-old Game of Thrones star went super casual, wearing a Dickie’s white logo tee and a pair of black pants with her blonde locks tied up in a bun. Fiance Joe, 29, went with a similar look in a white t-shirt, black jeans and a black baseball cap. Sophie held hands with a friend as they entered the restaurant with Joe trailing behind her.

The same day Joe’s brother Kevin, 31, announced that a full Jonas Brothers album was on the way. “After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th.” The reunited brothers surprised fans when they dropped the single “Sucker” on March 1 and it rocketed to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, a first for the bros.

Sophie is riding high with Game of Thrones‘s return to HBO for its eighth and final season. But she recently revealed on Dr. Phil McGraw’s podcast that she suffered depression after being bullied online when she hit puberty while growing up on the show as Sansa Stark. Thankfully she sought out help through therapy and revealed that Joe taught her how to love herself.

“I’ve been doing therapy, I’m on medication and I love myself now, or at least more than I used to. I’m with someone now who makes me realize that I do have some redeeming qualities I suppose. When someone tells you they love you everyday you think about why that is and I think that makes you love yourself more,” she revealed about her sweetheart.