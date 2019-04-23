Olivia Culpo Glows In Purple Bikini As She Celebrates Easter While Hugging Her Nephew

Olivia Culpo had a relaxing Easter Sunday by the pool with her adorable nephew, Remi, and she took to Instagram to show off the cute pic.

Olivia Culpo, 26, was all smiles while showing off her incredible fit figure on Easter! The model sent holiday well wishes to her followers on Apr. 22 by posting an eye-catching photo of herself while holding her baby nephew, Remi. In the snapshot, Olivia and the tot are sitting on a lounge chair with a pool in the background and she’s wearing a flattering light purple bikini. “Happy Easter from my family to yours 💘,” she captioned the pic.

It looks like Olivia’s been having a fun-filled week. After her family Easter time, the brunette beauty was seen having a blast at fellow model Gigi Hadid‘s 24th birthday bash. She posed for photos with the birthday girl as well as other party goers, including Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, and Martha Hunt. Many of the attendees wore stylish denim, and Olivia was no exception. She turned heads in a denim jacket that went down to her thighs and silver sequined boots.

As a model, Olivia is known for wearing fashionable outfits no matter where she goes and her latest two appearances reflect that. On Apr. 13, she stunned onlookers when she arrived to a Coachella party while wearing a gorgeous pink sheer dress. She accessorized the look with stylish pointy white framed sunglasses. She also wore an attractive navy blue and red dress later in the day, looking equally as amazing.

We love seeing Olivia’s different fashion choices whenever we can. We look forward to seeing what she’ll be showing off in the next spring and summer months!