Nicolas Cage Gives Emotional Karaoke Performance Of ‘Purple Rain’ As 4-Day Wife Requests Spousal Support

Nicolas Cage poured his heart out into a rendition of Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ during an emotionally charged karaoke performance on Easter Sunday.

The strange times that has been Nicholas Cage‘s life over the last month just added a new chapter. He appeared to be going through some serious feelings on Easter Sunday when he hit up a karaoke bar in LA’s Koreatown and shouted out a version of Prince’s 1984 iconic hit “Purple Rain.” In video seen here taken by someone in the audience on April 21, he’s seen screaming the chorus into the microphone in a flurry of feelings. The next day his four-day wife Erika Koike hit him with a spousal support request, even though he wants an annulment and they were husband and wife for less than a week.

The 55-year-old actor filed to annul his March 23 marriage to the 34-year-old makeup artist, claiming he “lacked understanding” of what was happening due to “drinking to the point of intoxication,” according to documents obtained by The Blast on March 30. The legal docs claimed that it was Erika’s idea to wed and that the National Treasure star “reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions,” due to what he claimed was, at the time, an intoxicated state of mind.

Despite only being married for four days, Erika still wants spousal support. TMZ reported on Apr. 22 that she filed the claim saying that she lost career opportunities during her nearly one year relationship with Nicolas and that his allegations of fraud against her have damaged her reputation. The site says she’s also asking him to pay her legal fees.

At the time the pair married, video showed a visibly distraught Nicolas when the two showed up to get a marriage license at the Clark County Court House Marriage License Bureau, where they wed on the spot. He ranted that Erika’s “boyfriend is a drug dealer” and that he “isn’t doing it,” seeming to refer to the marriage. In his annulment filing, the Oscar winner claimed “fraud” due to Erika reportedly not disclosing “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person.” In addition, the documents stated that Erika “did not disclose” everything about her alleged “criminal history,” which Nicolas had since “learned includes additional active criminal proceedings.”