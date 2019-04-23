Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Pack On PDA At ‘Avengers’ Premiere — See Pics

Miley Cyrus & her hubby Liam Hemsworth put on a playful display at the April 22 ‘Avengers’ film premiere when they hit the carpet & she jokingly licked his suit.

They’re not a regular couple, they’re a fun couple! Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, arrived to the Avengers: Endgame premiere on April 22 ready for a good time. The loving pair were all smiles as they stepped onto the red carpet, but turned the shenanigans on for the cameras. Miley jokingly pushed her hubby away at one point, before pulling him back in for a sweet embrace. Then, Miley kept the silliness going when she stuck her tongue out and appeared to lick Liam’s chest. There’s never a dull moment with these two!

All shenanigans aside, Miley STUNNED at the film’s opening night in a custom Saint Laurent dress that fit her body like a glove. Her strapless, floor-length dress was the perfect combination of elegant and sexy, and featured a daring cutout in the middle. The sleek look featured sparkling detailing in the chest, but the singer really let her accessories do the talking. Miley was absolutely dripping in silver and gold jewels for the event, which included an array of flashy rings, necklaces, and statement-making bracelets.

Liam kept it classic as he hit the carpet, in a black tuxedo and white buttoned down shirt. It was only fitting that Liam showed up the the film’s opening night. His older brother, Chris Hemsworth, stars as Thor in the Avengers franchise and was also in attendance at the premiere. The Los Angeles event turned out to be quite the family affair for the Hemsworth family!

Also in attendance at the premiere of the latest Avengers flick were Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, and many more. See the pics of Miley and her man hitting the carpet above, and see more fun from the star-studded night here!