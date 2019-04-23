Khloe Kardashian Will Go On An ‘Athlete Detox’ After Painful Splits From Tristan Thompson & Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian has finally come to the realization she needs to quit her addiction to NBA stars after being cheated on by both Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom.

After being cheated on by three NBA stars, Khloe Kardashian, 34, is finally having the wake up call that she should look for a partner who doesn’t play pro basketball. She dumped baby daddy and Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 28, for good in February after he allegedly cheated on her for a second time. She has revealed in the past that ex-husband and former L.A. Laker Lamar Odom, 39, and Houston Rockets star James Harden, 29, were also unfaithful to her. “Khloe is tired of being embarrassed by NBA players and she is ready to date differently,” a source close to the 34-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Khloe is still coming to terms with everything that happened between her and Tristan. She was in denial for a long time but she’s now seeing things with much more clarity and she’s vowed to make real changes from now on. Khloe doesn’t regret her time with Tristan because she has her perfect little angel True. But make no mistake, Khloe’s very angry with Tristan, she feels betrayed, hurt and broken hearted over the way he betrayed her,” the insider continues.

“The worst part is that it reminds her so much of what she went through with Lamar. Khloe is determined never to get hurt this way again. She knows she deserves better so she’s rethinking her approach to love and relationships,” our source continues. “She is ready to date a doctor, entrepreneur, or even maybe an actor. But she is swearing off NBA guys for good after failing miserably with Lamar, Tristan and even James Harden. She has decided she needs an athlete detox to quit her addiction to ballers. She is ready to change her ways for good.”

Jimmy Kimmel even questioned why on Earth Khloe keeps dating NBA stars when none of them stay faithful to her during an April 1 appearance on his late night show. “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?” he asked to a roar of applause from the audience. At the time she still seemed hopeful about pro hoopsters, responding “I like what I like what can I say?” before adding, “I should listen to my grandmother MJ and start to date accountants.”