Khloe Kardashian Shades Tristan Thompson & Reveals The ‘Saddest Thing’ About Their Romance

Khloe Kardashian continued her trend of cryptic messages when she took to her Instagram story to post another quote that seemed to hint at how she feels about her messy breakup with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, seemed to admit to her Instagram followers that Tristan Thompson, 28, didn’t fight for her after their split in a revealing post on Apr. 23. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a telling quote about love gone wrong to her story and as with many of her previous cryptic posts in the past, it sounds a lot like she’s referring to the details of her former relationship.

“The saddest thing about our story is that we could have made it work. If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn’t,” Khloe’s message read. “So it’s clear, i was right every time that i told you that i loved you more. You always denied it and said you loved me more, but I guess now we know.” The message was credited with a time of “7:18pm” so we’re not sure if it’s a message the mother-of-one wrote herself at that time or if she got it from somewhere else, but it definitely adds to the speculation that the breakup between her and Tristan is still affecting her in a heartbreaking way.

Things went sour with Khloe and Tristan’s relationship back in Feb., around the same time he made headlines for being involved in a cheating scandal with Khloe’s little sis Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods, 21. Although the NBA player was recently seen in a video at their one-year-old daughter, True‘s birthday party, Khloe didn’t even look at her ex and many of her followers commented that you could definitely sense a bit of tension between the parents.

We’re hoping Khloe remains strong and happy despite the difficult times she’s gone through over the past few months. It’s good to know she’s focusing on True and being a loving mom in the meantime.