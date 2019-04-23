‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Stuns In Black Bikini During Spring Break In Cancun With 3 Sons

Kailyn Lowry’s spring break uniform was a pair of lace black swim bottoms and a plunging top, which had fans raving in the comments section. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star posed for a smiley family photo in Quintana Roo, Cancún.

Kailyn Lowry, 27, is fashionably late to spring break, but didn’t disappoint with her vacation style a month after most celebrities and college students fit in their South American getaways. The Teen Mom 2 star bathed in the Cancún sun in high-waist lacy swim bottoms and a revealing bikini top, both in black, as seen in an Instagram photo on April 23. It was a family trip, as all three sons Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 5, and Lux, 1, smiled alongside their mom at the resort.

A camera crew tagged along to film Kailyn and the boys, as seen on her Instagram story. Isaac was even given the director’s clapperboard — you know, that famous tool the head honchos use to yell “Cut!” It’s unclear if the vacation is being filmed for a future episode of Teen Mom 2, but everyone appeared in good spirits as they enjoyed lunch by the sea.

Fans piled into Kailyn’s comments section to ask where her bathing suit was from, and to compliment the mother of three for raising world travelers! “I love the fact u always take your kids to different countries,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Keep on traveling both with and without your kids!!” In May 2018, Kailyn took the boys to go zip-lining and swimming in Jamaica.

Kailyn may need smaller bikini tops in the future, as she had a consultation for breast reduction surgery with a plastic surgeon on March 18. “Honestly, I think my huge boobs make me look bigger than I am. Certain clothes do lay right,” Kailyn explained in a tweet, and wrote in another, “I’m already a big girl & my boobs don’t help that situation.”