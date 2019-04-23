Jared Leto showed off an eye-catching shirtless video clip of himself on Twitter on Apr. 23 and embraced his incredible toned body while promoting his upcoming vampire-themed Marvel film ‘Morbius’.

Jared Leto, 47, got his followers’ attention on Apr. 23 when he took to Twitter to share a short but powerful shirtless video clip of himself flaunting his rock hard abs in a dressing room mirror. The actor referenced his upcoming Marvel film Morbius, in the caption for the clip and also gave a shout-out to Ariana Grande by tagging her and using the title lyrics for her track “thank u, next.” “thank you, next #dadbod @ArianaGrande @MorbiusMovie,” his caption read along with a vampire emoji.

Jared definitely seems to be indicating he’s not about to resort to a “dad bod” and let his toned frame go in the new post. His impressive physique most likely has something to do with his preparation for Morbius. The film, which is set to be released in July 2020, has him playing the main role of Michael Morbius, a scientist who gets affected with a form of vampirism, and he’s currently in London filming the feature.

Jared’s most recent video reminds us of the time he also posted another shirtless clip while backstage on tour in Aug. 2018. The singer did a little dance to an acoustic guitar playing in the background in the clip and yes, his body was just as amazing. The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman is known for looking half his age and it seems that with every year that goes by, he just looks younger and younger!

We’d love to see more videos and pics of a shirtless Jared as well as his roles in film. The hunk may be gorgeous but he’s definitely got the talent to go along with it. What could be better than that?!