Heidi Klum, 45, Flaunts Long Legs As She Cuddles With Fiancé Tom Kaulitz, 29, In Sweet Pic

There was a lot going on in Heidi Klum’s latest Instagram picture — legs, PDA, and even an exciting reminder. Most importantly, the legendary model looks happier and healthier than ever.

Heidi Klum’s legs never ended in her Instagram photo shared on April 22. The 45-year-old model wasn’t sharing a throwback photo from the runway, however, as it was actually a snuggly snapshot with her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, 29. Wearing a skirt, Heidi flaunted her long legs, which were wrapped around one of Tom’s. The former host and judge on Project Runway had no plans of getting down from cloud nine, as she also wrapped her arms around the Tokio Hotel band member. Her caption was even entirely dedicated to Tom!

Heidi informed her 6.2 million Instagram followers that Tokio Hotel’s Melancholic Paradise Tour “begins in 6 days,” meaning that Tom will be off venue-hopping across Europe. The tour kicks off in Manchester, England on April 26 and finishes off at Moscow on June 20. Heidi has been cheering on the band leading up to the tour, as she revealed she was “watching rehearsals” two days prior. As Tom prepares to go off on the road, he actually just came back from a getaway to Hong Kong with his lovely fiancée.

While the lovers were off across the pond, Heidi stripped to just a lacy black bra, jeans, and a generous amount of diamonds from Lorraine Schwartz in a Boomerang on March 23. The blonde beauty was headed to the jeweler’s party that night in Hong Kong. Heidi even wore less clothes in a topless photo snapped at her and Tom’s hotel room — the musician went shirtless himself for a few photos.

Heidi finally got to enjoy a quiet afternoon with Tom after their adventurous trip abroad, and our hearts are swooning for the two. Their wedding is on the horizon, after Tom proposed on Christmas Eve of 2018!