Halle Berry, 52, Strips Naked & Soaks In A Bathtub For Sexy ‘Self Care Sunday’ Pic

Halle Berry always makes time for ‘Self Care Sunday.’ The gorgeous Oscar winner shared the sexiest Instagram photo of herself covered in only bubbles while relaxing in a bubble bath.

Halle Berry, 52, knows how to take care of herself. The actress stripped naked for a relaxing bubble bath in a sexy Instagram photo she posted on April 21. “It’s been a really long day, but still making time for #SelfCareSunday with my bubble bath.” Halle is smiling for the risque photo and appears to be totally makeup-free as she unwinds from her day. “Self Care Sunday” is a popular trend that focuses on taking time for yourself and doing something you love like pampering yourself. For Halle, that means a bubble bath. CLICK TO SEE THE PHOTO OF HALLE.

This bubble bath photo is just one of many sexy photos that Halle has posted. The John Wick 3 actress nearly broke the internet with her hot braless photo that she shared just days before her bubble bath pic. Halle rocked a denim jacket that barely covered her cleavage underneath. “Lookin’ for a late night snack,” she captioned the steamy Instagram photo.

Halle has an incredible body and she loves to show it off. Every Friday, she posts her workout in honor of “Fitness Friday” on Instagram. From building muscle with cinder blocks to suspension techniques to improve balance, mobility, and flexibility, Halle is always switching things up in the gym.

HollywoodLife also got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from Halle’s longtime personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas about her healthy diet. “First of all, Halle never eats breakfast,” Peter told HL. “She starts her day with a big glass of water, about 8-12 oz., usually with a little lemon squeezed into it for flavor.” He added that she’ll also take her amino acids and then have her coffee with MCT (medium chain triglycerides) oil, which is commonly extracted from coconut oil. She’ll have her first meal of the day after her workout because it’s the “best time to eat because your body is craving nutrients.” She will snack on vegetables and berries throughout the day. For dinner, she loves to have lamb or a ketogenic chili without the beans because of the high carb count. “In order to regulate her insulin because of her diabetes, Halle does keep her diet very low carbohydrate. It’s an amazing way to stay in great shape because she totally stops craving those things,” Peter said.